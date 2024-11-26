JD(S) faces internal rift after Channapatna bypoll loss

The Janata Dal (Secular) is reeling from the fallout of its defeat in the Channapatna bypoll, which dealt a blow to its leadership, as Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of party patriarch HD Deve Gowda, faced his third consecutive electoral loss, falling to Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara by a margin of 25,413 votes. Congress’s CP Yogeshwar defeated JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy by an emphatic margin of 25,413 votes. (ANI)

HD Deve Gowda, a towering figure in JD(S), sidestepped questions on the party’s defeat while attending the Sri Ramanuja Vishwa Vijaya Mahotsava in Bengaluru on Monday. “I will visit the party office and answer all your queries, but not now,” he said, declining to elaborate. HD Kumaraswamy was similarly terse, remarking, “There is no point in discussing the Channapatna election results. People have given their verdict, and we have to accept it.”

The silence from the leadership comes as the loss has intensified internal fissures within the party. Senior JD(S) leader and core committee president GT Devegowda criticised Kumaraswamy’s leadership on Sunday, accusing him of marginalising influential voices in the party.

Speaking in Mysuru, Devegowda expressed frustration, claiming he had been instrumental in supporting JD(S) but was repeatedly disrespected. “I love and respect Kumaraswamy. But he doesn’t have that feeling towards me. What can I do?” he said.

He voiced disappointment over being overlooked for the role of JD(S) floor leader in the legislative assembly, a position given to Suresh Babu. Despite his efforts to mobilise cadres and strengthen the party, he said he was sidelined in favour of others close to Kumaraswamy, such as former minister SR Mahesh. According to Devegowda, Mahesh’s influence led to decisions that undermined his standing within the party.

Devegowda said that he had facilitated communication between Kumaraswamy and CP Yogeshwara, who was once with JD(S) before joining Congress. “They started speaking to each other through my phone. I even advised Kumaraswamy to keep Yogeshwara along with him. If he couldn’t help Nikhil Kumaraswamy win from Channapatna, why did he field him?” he questioned.

Devegowda also hinted at growing dissatisfaction among his supporters in the Chamundeshwari constituency, claiming they were upset with how the party leadership treated him. Speculation about his entry into Congress has gained traction, especially after he admitted to being approached during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Many leaders, including Siddaramaiah, spoke to me to join the party. Rahul Gandhi planned to visit my residence. But I stayed back in the party due to my respect for the former PM, who is a fatherly figure for me,” he said, which adding that “My constituency people will decide whether to join Congress or not. I will make a decision only after three years.”

Meanwhile, the Congress is riding high on its bypoll victory. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar attributed the win to the party’s unity and the success of its “five guarantees.”

He emphasised the significant increase in Congress’s vote share in Channapatna, which surged from 16,000 in the last assembly election to over 1,11,000 this time. “In the previous assembly elections, Congress had only 16,000 votes in Channapatna. This time, we secured over 1,11,000 votes. How did this happen? It’s clear that BJP and JD(S) workers indirectly supported us, recognising that the future lies with Congress,” Shivakumar said on Sunday.

The deputy CM underscored the rejection of the BJP-JD(S) coalition by voters and said: “The people have sent a message. The Congress is gaining trust, and our ‘five guarantees’ have resonated with voters.”