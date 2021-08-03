Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / JD(U) delegation meets Shah over caste census
india news

JD(U) delegation meets Shah over caste census

NEW DELHI: As calls for a caste-based census grow, a delegation of Janata Dal (United) MPs, led by party president Lalan Singh, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
HT Image

NEW DELHI: As calls for a caste-based census grow, a delegation of Janata Dal (United) MPs, led by party president Lalan Singh, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday. The demand comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including in Uttar Pradesh where caste composition is perceived to play a key role in determining electoral outcome.

On Saturday, the JD(U) passed a resolution in support of the caste-based counting of population, a move with potentially wide political ramifications, during its national executive meeting. The Bihar assembly has passed unanimous resolutions, in 2019 and 2020, favouring a census on the caste lines.

“Bihar assembly has passed a resolution favouring caste-based census twice, which was supported by the BJP as well. All the party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha signed the memorandum and explained all the benefits of caste-based census pointwise to the home minister,” Singh told reporters after the meeting, stressing that it is now up to the central government to take the final decision.

According to a person aware of the details, Shah is learnt to have told the delegation that the government will discuss the issue.

On Sunday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he will seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of a caste-based census. Kumar, who is the de facto leader of the JD(U), however, asserted that divergent stands adopted by his party and the BJP, which heads the Union government, on the issue will not affect the coalition. Apart from JDU, another ally of the BJP, the Republican Party of India, has also demanded a caste-based census.

The last caste-based census was conducted in 1931. In 1941, however, the data was collected but not made public. In 2011, a Socio Economic Caste Census for collecting data on the basis of caste and economic status of every household in the country was carried out but the caste data was again not made public, citing “discrepancies”. At present, apart from the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, the other backward castes are grouped under the OBC category.

The Centre has said, as a matter of policy, there will be no enumeration as per caste other than that for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for the census. It has cited the provisions of the Constitution and reservation of seats for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and in the assemblies as per their proportion in the population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP