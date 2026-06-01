Shubham Kumar tops JEE Advanced 2026; scores 330 out of 360; check full list

At least 56,800 candidates have qualified for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to the results announced on May 31, Sunday. A total of 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE (Advanced), out of which, 1,79,694 appeared for both papers held on May 17.

Patna, Bihar, India -May.17, 2026: Aspirants coming out after appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination.(Santosh Kumar/ HT)

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Of the qualified candidates, 10,107 are female, (17.77% of total qualified) – an all-time high in JEE Advanced history, and 46,773 are male.

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks. Among female candidates, Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the top-ranked candidate, securing CRL 77 with 280 marks.

“I had been preparing for JEE Advanced for the past two years, and I was hopeful that my hard work would help me secure a good rank. Now that I have secured All India Rank 1, I feel very happy,” Kumar told news agency PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} The second and third ranks were also bagged by candidates from the IIT Delhi zone, with Kabeer Chhillar scoring 329 marks and Jatin Chahar scoring 319 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second and third ranks were also bagged by candidates from the IIT Delhi zone, with Kabeer Chhillar scoring 329 marks and Jatin Chahar scoring 319 marks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The exam was conducted by IIT Roorkee on behalf of Joint Admission Board (JAB) on May 17, 2026. Qualifying marks and cut off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exam was conducted by IIT Roorkee on behalf of Joint Admission Board (JAB) on May 17, 2026. Qualifying marks and cut off {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The exam had a total of 360 marks, with each paper carrying 180 marks and each subject carrying 120 marks. Candidates were required to meet both subject-wise and overall minimum marks to qualify for the ranking lists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exam had a total of 360 marks, with each paper carrying 180 marks and each subject carrying 120 marks. Candidates were required to meet both subject-wise and overall minimum marks to qualify for the ranking lists. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the Common Rank List (CRL), candidates needed at least 7.30 per cent per subject and 25.56 per cent in aggregate, with a minimum of 8 marks per subject and 92 marks overall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Common Rank List (CRL), candidates needed at least 7.30 per cent per subject and 25.56 per cent in aggregate, with a minimum of 8 marks per subject and 92 marks overall. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cutoffs varied across categories, with OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS requiring 22.78 per cent aggregate, while SC, ST, and PwD categories have lower qualifying marks. The Preparatory Course (PC) category has the lowest cutoff at 6.39 per cent aggregate and 2 marks per subject. Toppers in Common Rank List {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cutoffs varied across categories, with OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS requiring 22.78 per cent aggregate, while SC, ST, and PwD categories have lower qualifying marks. The Preparatory Course (PC) category has the lowest cutoff at 6.39 per cent aggregate and 2 marks per subject. Toppers in Common Rank List {{/usCountry}}

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Shubham Kumar, Kabeer Chhillar, Jatin Chahar, Mohit Shekher Shukla, Kuchi Sandeep, B Jayakrishna Srinivas, Arnav Gautam, Kanishk Jain, Medisetti Naga Saharsha and Darsh Sikka emerged as the top 10 candidates in the Common Rank List (CRL).

Common Rank List toppers (Official press release)

Dominating the list was the IIT Delhi zone, securing multiple top ranks, while IIT Madras and IIT Bombay also had strong representation among the toppers.

All-category rank list

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Shubham Kumar from IIT Delhi emerged as the topper in the CRL. In the GEN-EWS category, B Jayakrishna Srinivas from IIT Bombay secured the top position. In the SC category, Jatin Chahar from IIT Delhi stood first, while Kovid Boob from IIT Bombay topped the ST category.

Among the PwD categories, Jatin Kumar from IIT Delhi topped CRL-PwD, Arsh Jain from IIT Kanpur led the GEN-EWS-PwD list, and Parva Pavan Agrawal from IIT Delhi topped OBC-NCL-PwD.

Rank 1 Holders— All category rank lists (Official press release)

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In SC-PwD and ST-PwD categories, Nanala Naga Chaitanya from IIT Madras and Navtej from IIT Roorkee secured the top ranks respectively. Anchal Puri from IIT Kanpur was also listed among the top performers in the PwD category rankings.

In 2025, a total of 1,86,584 students had registered and 1,80,423 appeared for the exam, with 54,378 qualifying. Around 9,900 female candidates had qualified that year. 2026 records the highest number of qualifiers (56,880) in JEE Advanced history. Female qualifiers have grown from 6,516 in 2022 to 10,107 in 2026, a 55% increase in just 4 years.

JoSAA 2026

The organising institute also advised candidates who have qualified to participate in the JoSAA 2026 counselling and seat allocation process, by registering at josaa.nic.in, where the process will begin on 2 June 2026.

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For IIT admissions, around 17,000 to 18,000 seats are available across 23 IITs. Admissions will be based on All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced along with category ranks, while NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs will consider JEE Main ranks for admission.

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