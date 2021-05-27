Home / India News / JEE (Advanced) exam postponed due to Covid-19
JEE (Advanced) exam postponed due to Covid-19

It made an announcement on Wednesday regarding the postponement of the JEE (Advanced) exam due to the prevailing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The exam was scheduled for July 3.
New Delhi
MAY 27, 2021
The exam was scheduled for July 3.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Advanced), test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology has been postponed by IIT Kharagpur, the organising institute of the exam.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” IIT Kharagpur said in an official notification.

For IIT admissions, besides qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Advanced), candidates are required to secure minimum 75% marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

