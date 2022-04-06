Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / JEE Mains dates rescheduled on candidates' request, says govt
JEE Mains dates rescheduled on candidates' request, says govt

JEE Main exam: Issuing a late-night order, the National testing Agency (NTA) said that while the earlier dates were in April and May, exams would now be held on June and July.
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The government on Wednesday rescheduled the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main – session 1 and session 2 -- after receiving requests from candidates in this regard. 

Issuing a late-night order,  the National testing Agency (NTA) said that while the earlier dates were in April and May, exams would now be held on June and July. 

According to the notice, the fresh dates are as follows:

Session 1: June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29

Session 2: July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30

The NTA said intimation on city and downloading of admit card would be published through the JEE Main website. 

It said that registration for Session 1 was over, the schedule for inviting online application forms for Session 2 would be avail

