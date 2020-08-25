e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JEE-NEET exams: Here’s the complete list of NTA’s safety steps for aspirants

JEE-NEET exams: Here’s the complete list of NTA’s safety steps for aspirants

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting these exams, had earlier announced that the JEE-Main will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET for undergraduate courses on September 13.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the fresh set of announcements, the NTA on Tuesday said that the admit cards for NEET (UG) 2020 will be released shortly.
In the fresh set of announcements, the NTA on Tuesday said that the admit cards for NEET (UG) 2020 will be released shortly. (File photo for representation)
         

Despite several requests to postpone the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced fresh guidelines and updates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting these exams, had earlier announced that the JEE-Main will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET for undergraduate courses on September 13. While there was a national uproar to postpone the exams in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the agency has decided to go ahead with the scheduled dates.

In the fresh set of announcements, the NTA on Tuesday said that the admit cards for NEET (UG) 2020 will be released shortly. The agency had earlier released the admit cards for JEE examination.

Below are the new announcements made by NTA:

1. The National Testing Agency ensured that more than 99% candidates get their first choice of Centre Cities in both of these examinations.

2. In case of JEE Main, the number of Examination Centres have been increased from 570 to 660 and 2546 to 3843 for NEET-UG 2020.

3. JEE (Main) will be Computer Based Test (CBT) and NEET (UG) will be pen paper-based test.

4. In case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased to 12 from 8, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced to 85000 from 1.32 lakh.

5. Considering the social distancing norms, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main). In case of NEET(UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced to 12 from 24.

6. In order to maintain social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres in order to maintain adequate social distancing between candidates while they wait for the test to begin.

7. Advisory guiding candidates about the Do’s and Don’ts for proper social distancing has also been issued.

For better local movement and to make sure that the candidates appearing for these exams reach their centres on time, the National Testing Agency has written to the state governments to extend support.

Around 16 lakh students have registered for NEET-UG this year, while close to 9.3 lakh students had registered for JEE-Mains (Paper I) that was conducted in January. With the ongoing pandemic, NTA on Tuesday said that the aspirants appearing fort these exams will have a safe environment.

tags
top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In