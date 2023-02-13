Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JeM terrorist arrested in Pulwama, 25 hand grenades recovered: Police

Published on Feb 13, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Acting on a tip off regarding delivery of consignment in Pulwama, a team was of police and army (55RR) was formed to nab the accused

The arrested person was planning to target police and security forces at the behest of a jailed terrorist. (Representative file image)
ByHT Correspondent

A JeM (Jaish-e-Muhammad) terrorist from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Monday arrested along with 25 hand grenades among other arms and ammunition, police said.

The arrested person was planning to target police and security forces at the behest of a jailed terrorist.

Acting on a tip off regarding delivery of consignment in Pulwama, a team was of police and army (55RR) was formed to nab the accused.

“At Naina Bhatpora, one suspected person riding a scooty tried to flee from the spot after spotting the team. The suspect was caught and the consignment of arms and ammunition was recovered,” the spokesman said.

Oe Pistol, 25 Chinese grenades, two pistol magazines, 230 pistol cartridges, 10 AK magazines, 300 AK cartridges and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused said he was in contact with jailed terrorist associate Firdous Ahmed Bhat lodged at central jail Rajouri.

“He further disclosed that he was working for JEM terrorist outfit and the huge cache of arms and ammunition was meant for further distribution in order to carry out terror attacks on police and security forces and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere.”

