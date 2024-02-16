Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal says he is suffering from 'slow growing cancer', seeks interim bail

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Thursday moved a special Mumbai court seeking interim bail for treatment of a ‘slow growing cancer’, which was detected during tests conducted by private doctors, news agency PTI reported. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The 74-year-old businessman was arrested in September 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud worth ₹538 crore.

On Thursday, the special court ordered for setting up of a medical board to examine Naresh Goyal's medical reports even as the ED sought time to respond to his interim bail plea.

Last month, Naresh Goyal broke down in court, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would prefer dying peacefully than live in his present situation. On January 9, the Prevention from Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, noting that the way prisoners are treated in J J Hospital was not sustainable for his health, had permitted Goyal to visit private doctors of his choice for his medical check-up.

Naresh Goyal had also been allowed to meet his ailing, bedridden wife, Anita, at their South Mumbai residence on January 13.

In Thursday's bail plea, Naresh Goyal told the court that the malignancy was revealed during the tests undertaken by the private doctors.

As per his medical records, Naesh Goyal has small tumours in his intestine (common location for small tumours), called 'Neuro Endocrine Tumours' (slow growing cancer), reported PTI.

The Jet Airways founder also has a hiatus hernia of about 35 cm to 40 cm with severe reflux oesophagitis – a medical condition that occurs when the upper part of the stomach bulges through the diaphragm into the chest cavity.

His report also revealed a short segment of narrowing at the junction of the mid and lower esophagus, indicative of Barrett's esophagus, a pre-cancerous condition, according to the news agency.

In his plea, Naresh Goyal apprised the court that his biopsy was sent for histopathological analysis and immunohistochemistry. Based on the findings, it is suggested that Naresh Goyal undergoes a PET scan to determine the stage of malignancy, following which his doctors can determine his line of treatment, including surgery, and chemotherapy.

The plea added that Naresh Goyal's doctors have advised an aggressive and immediate line of treatment to combat any fatal issue that could arise.

During Thursday's hearing, Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted that a medical board be constituted at the J J Hospital and Naresh Goyal's medical papers should be referred to it for opinion. Following this, the ED will submit their reply with more clarity, he added.

Gonsalves argued that the ED are not experts to directly rely upon the various test results and the medical papers submitted along with Naresh Goyal's application.

Meanwhile, Naresh Goyal's lawyer said he has no objection to ED's request but asserted the medical board must be set up at the earliest, according to PTI.

The court then directed the dean of JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board and examine Naresh Goyal thoroughly.

The medical board should convey its candid opinion to the court by February 20, the judge said.

Money laundering case against Naresh Goyal

The money laundering case against Naresh Goyal stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the alleged bank fraud.

According to the ED, Jet Airways had taken a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to meet its operational expenditure and an amount of ₹6,000 crore is still outstanding. “A forensic audit was done on the airlines whereby it is seen that around ₹1,152 crores had been diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees and ₹2,547.83 crore had been diverted to a sister concern, namely Jet Lite Limited to clear its loan,” the ED said.