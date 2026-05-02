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Jet fuel price for international airlines hiked 5.3%, fares under pressure

Jet fuel prices for international airlines rose 5.33% to $1,511.86 per KL, adding pressure on fares as rising costs and airspace disruptions hit demand.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:00 am IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
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State-run oil companies raised jet fuel prices for international airlines by 5.33% on Friday, the second hike since April 1, even as domestic airline fares came under pressure from the cumulative impact of rising fuel costs and airspace disruptions.

Second Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) hike since April raises cost pressures on airlines (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Aviation turbine fuel prices for international carriers were raised by $76.55 per kilolitre to $1,511.86 per KL in Delhi, home to India’s busiest airport. There was no change in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines.

On April 1, the government said it had limited the domestic ATF increase to 25%, to 1,04,927 per KL, to shield passengers from a steeper fare shock. International operations bore the full market-linked increase.

Also Read: Pilots’ body writes to DGCA over continued FDTL relaxations, cites safety risks

Earlier this week, the Federation of Indian Airlines, representing Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, warned the civil aviation ministry of flight cancellations in a letter saying airlines were on the verge of “stopping operations.” The FIA sought urgent intervention on what it called ad hoc ATF pricing that was rendering airline networks “unviable and unsustainable.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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