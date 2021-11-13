Jhansi bound super fast train catches fire, all safe

An air conditioned coach of Jhansi bound 04062 Taj Super Fast (SF) Express caught minor fire shortly after it departed from New Delhi railway station on Saturday morning, railway officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Taj Super Fast Express departed from New Delhi at 6.56 am and the incident took place at 7.40 am at Asaoti railway station in Haryana after it had covered about 50 kms of its journey.

A railway official said, “Smoke was observed by the station master and hence the train was made to halt.”

Deepak Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO) Northern Railway said, “There was smoke due to jamming of the break block. Train was stopped at Asaoti railway station between Hazrat Nizamuddin — Palwal section. The fire was extinguished and all passengers are safe.”

Also Read: Railways to discontinue special trains, revert to certain pre-Covid-19 fares

Officials confirmed that the train departed at 8.30 am from Asaoti station after thorough technical checks were performed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}