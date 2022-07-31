Jharkhand Congress MLAs sent to 10-day police remand in cash seizure case

A Howrah district court on Sunday ordered a 10-day police remand of the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were detained with cash worth about ₹59 lakh a day ago from the district.

The three MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – were first taken for medical examination before being produced in a court. They were officially arrested hours ago following their overnight questioning.

Police said the court rejected the MLAs' bail application and considered their prayer for remand. "After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail plea, and our prayer for 10 days of police remand was considered. CID has taken over the probe," public prosecutor Taragati Ghatak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The MLAs have been handed over to the state CID which has now taken over the investigation as a massive war of words began between the ruling and Opposition camps over the cash seizures. Charges have been brought against the three MLAs under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

Acting on a tip-off, the West Bengal Police intercepted an SUV in which the Congress MLAs were travelling, and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

After suspending the three legislators, the Congress said the BJP was trying to topple its coalition government with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Jharkhand by offering ₹10 crore to each legislator, besides promising a ministerial berth.

The BJP said Jharkhand has become a "den of corruption" and accused the Congress of shifting the blame for its own legislators' corruption.

