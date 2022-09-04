Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jharkhand: CM Soren says Oppn to fall in its own trap, MLAs return to Ranchi for trust vote

Jharkhand: CM Soren says Oppn to fall in its own trap, MLAs return to Ranchi for trust vote

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 03:25 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during a special session of the Assembly to be held on Monday.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at an event on Saturday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Legislators of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand are on their way back to Ranchi from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur where they had holed up for the past few days amid a lingering political crisis in their state.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, whose fate as an MLA hangs in balance amid a mining lease row, said the Opposition will be trapped in the net they have laid for the ruling camp.

Soren will seek a vote of trust during a special session of the Assembly to be held on Monday.

According to a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

The Opposition BJP has also reportedly convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House.

The latest crisis in the eastern state arose after the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to governor Ramesh Bais on August 25 on a petition filed by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there are rumours that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

The ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has said disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

The governor paid a visit to Delhi on Friday after a number of UPA MLAs met him on September 1 on the issue, triggering further speculation.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hemant soren jharkhand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP