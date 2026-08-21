Jharkhand High Court stays cancellation of JSSC CGL, CDPO exams ordered by Hemant Soren govt

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) exam and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) exam. The cancellation of these recruitment exams was ordered by the Hemant Soren government following massive protests by students and job aspirants in the state.

Job aspirants and students during a protest against the Jharkhand government over the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination following an alleged paper leak, and irregularities in other competitive exams, at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. (PTI)

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The high court put a stay on the state government notification cancelling appointments made through JSSC-CGL and CDPO exams, news agency PTI reported, citing a lawyer.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand HC stays cancellation of JPSC, Food Safety Officer recruitment exams

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

On August 18, the JMM-led government directed cancellation of 22 exams while ordering a probe into 23 other exams held since 2014. The exams which have come under the scanner were conducted by the JPSC, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and outsourced agency TDPL.

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{{^usCountry}} The CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has interrogated 37 suspects in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has interrogated 37 suspects in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What was the outcome of the Jharkhand High Court's decision regarding the JSSC CGL and CDPO exams? The Jharkhand High Court stayed the cancellation of the JSSC CGL and CDPO exams ordered by the Hemant Soren government, providing relief to students and job aspirants. Why did the Jharkhand government cancel exams and appointments related to JPSC? The Jharkhand government canceled exams and appointments due to alleged irregularities revealed through a Crime Investigation Department probe, prompting widespread protests from candidates. How did the ongoing protests impact the decision of the Jharkhand High Court? The protests by students and job aspirants against the government's cancellation of exams significantly influenced the Jharkhand High Court's decision to stay the cancellations, highlighting concerns over fairness and job security.

The government's order however faced backlash as 2,700 successful candidates, including those selected through the JSSC CGL examination, staged protest. They contend that candidates selected on merit should not lose their jobs because of alleged irregularities.

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ALSO READ: Jharkhand examination irregularities: SC to hear plea for CBI probe on Monday

BJP leader Champai Soren blamed the state government for the situation. "If there had been even a shred of seriousness in the government regarding this matter, it would have ordered a CBI probe. Jharkhand has been a state for 26 years now, and this so-called 'abua (own)' government has been in power for seven years, but alas, even today, a transparent recruitment process hasn't been established here," he said.

Meanwhile, the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch questioned the state government's intent, alleging that neither the Advocate General nor any senior advocate was present in the high court to contest the stay order.

(With PTI inputs)

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