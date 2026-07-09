Jharkhand holds national consultation in Delhi to seek inputs on Vision 2050 roadmap
Jharkhand kicks off a critical two-day national consultation in Delhi, engaging experts and policymakers to shape its Vision 2050 roadmap.
The Jharkhand government on Wednesday began a two-day National Stakeholders Consultation in New Delhi to seek inputs from policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts and development partners on its Vision 2050 roadmap, with discussions focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), digital governance, industrial investment and tourism.
Organised jointly by the departments of Information Technology, Industries and Tourism under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the consultation aims to shape policies for long-term economic growth and attract investment to the state.
Addressing the inaugural session, Soren said Jharkhand's future should be driven not only by its natural resources but also by innovation and knowledge. "Jharkhand's identity should not be limited to mines, but should also be built on minds," he said, adding that the government wants to promote research, technology and inclusive development alongside industrial growth.
The government also placed several draft policy documents in the public domain for stakeholder consultation. These include the Draft Jharkhand AI Policy, Investment Promotion Policy, Tourism Policy, Textile Policy, JIADA Regulations, PPP Policy and a concept paper on the proposed Jharkhand Foundation.
Technology firms participate in consultations
The first day's discussions centred on AI adoption, digital governance and IT infrastructure. Representatives from companies including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, AWS and Salesforce participated in Business-to-Government (B2G) interactions with senior government officials.
According to the government, discussions covered AI-enabled governance, cloud infrastructure, digital skilling, healthcare technology and strengthening the state's digital ecosystem. Google proposed AI training and certification programmes for school teachers, while Microsoft discussed an AI-driven data intelligence platform for government departments. IBM and AWS also presented proposals related to AI applications, cybersecurity and digital governance.
The consultation will continue on Thursday with sessions on industrial investment, tourism and strategic partnerships. The government is also expected to unveil additional draft policy frameworks, sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and launch digital portals aimed at improving ease of doing business and investor facilitation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More