Jharkhand holds national consultation in Delhi to seek inputs on Vision 2050 roadmap

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday began a two-day National Stakeholders Consultation in New Delhi to seek inputs from policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts and development partners on its Vision 2050 roadmap, with discussions focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), digital governance, industrial investment and tourism. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (CMO)

Organised jointly by the departments of Information Technology, Industries and Tourism under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the consultation aims to shape policies for long-term economic growth and attract investment to the state.

Addressing the inaugural session, Soren said Jharkhand's future should be driven not only by its natural resources but also by innovation and knowledge. "Jharkhand's identity should not be limited to mines, but should also be built on minds," he said, adding that the government wants to promote research, technology and inclusive development alongside industrial growth.

The government also placed several draft policy documents in the public domain for stakeholder consultation. These include the Draft Jharkhand AI Policy, Investment Promotion Policy, Tourism Policy, Textile Policy, JIADA Regulations, PPP Policy and a concept paper on the proposed Jharkhand Foundation.

Technology firms participate in consultations The first day's discussions centred on AI adoption, digital governance and IT infrastructure. Representatives from companies including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, AWS and Salesforce participated in Business-to-Government (B2G) interactions with senior government officials.

According to the government, discussions covered AI-enabled governance, cloud infrastructure, digital skilling, healthcare technology and strengthening the state's digital ecosystem. Google proposed AI training and certification programmes for school teachers, while Microsoft discussed an AI-driven data intelligence platform for government departments. IBM and AWS also presented proposals related to AI applications, cybersecurity and digital governance.

The consultation will continue on Thursday with sessions on industrial investment, tourism and strategic partnerships. The government is also expected to unveil additional draft policy frameworks, sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and launch digital portals aimed at improving ease of doing business and investor facilitation.