Home / India News / ED arrests Jharkhand IAS officer in land deal case

ED arrests Jharkhand IAS officer in land deal case

ByVishal Kant, Ranchi
May 05, 2023 12:00 AM IST

ED on Thursday arrested Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, after around 11 hours of questioning in connection with its money laundering probe related to alleged illegal land deals.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, after around 11 hours of questioning in connection with its money laundering probe related to alleged illegal land deals, an official familiar with the matter said. Ranjan is currently the director of the state’s Social Welfare Department.

ED is probing a money laundering case related to alleged illegal land deals.
ED is probing a money laundering case related to alleged illegal land deals.

The 2011-batch officer of Jharkhand cadre reached the ED office in Ranchi around 11am, and was “formally arrested at 9.55pm”, said a senior ED official who didn’t wish to be named. “He will be produced before PMLA court on Friday,” the official added.

The ED had earlier questioned Ranjan for about 10 hours on April 24 in connection with its money laundering probe related to the fraudulent sale of around 4.5 acres of army land in the heart of the state capital.

Ranjan was deputy commissioner of Ranchi when these land deals were allegedly processed, people familiar with the matter said. He held the post of DC from July 15, 2020 to July 11 2022.

This is the second case in which a Jharkhand-cadre IAS officer has come under the ED scanner. In May last year, the federal agency arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

Topics
enforcement directorate
enforcement directorate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out