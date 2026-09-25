Jharkhand minister’s daughter, 3 more killed in accident
Four youngsters, including the daughter of state rural development minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed in a road accident when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur city early on Thursday, police said
Four youngsters, including the daughter of state rural development minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed in a road accident when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur city early on Thursday, police said.
The accident took place on Marine Drive Road between 2am and 3am. “At least four people, including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s daughter Trisha Singh, have been killed. The others have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal,” Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman said.
The four victims, aged between 17 and 18, were Class 12 students at Carmel Junior College in Jamshedpur. “While Trisha and Sarthak were 18 years old, the other two were 17. Trisha’s father is a senior executive with Tata Steel,” said another official.
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Eyewitnesses and officials confirmed that all four died instantly. The truck was parked on the right side of the four-lane highway, close to the divider with a small tree branch placed in the rear, indicating it was stranded after a breakdown and could not be moved, they said.
“Rescuers pulled the bodies out of the victims using gas cutters since the was mangled on impact. Post-mortem examinations on the four bodies were conducted and the bodies were handed over to their respective families,” an official said, adding that Sarthak was driving the car and the vehicle was registered in the name of his father Chetan Agrawal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishal Kant
Stationed in Ranchi, Vishal is heading the Jharkhand Bureau of Hindustan Times since November 2017. Besides leading the reporting team, Vishal tracks and writes on developments related to the state politics, economy and policy matters in Jharkhand. Prior to his current assignment, Vishal used to work in New Delhi after graduating from the University of Delhi. Vishal joined HT in the rank of Assistant Editor in August 2015 and was part of the Delhi Metro Bureau, covering a host of issues in the City-state including politics, policy---especially those related to urban traffic & transport infrastructure and railways. A native of Palamu district in Jharkhand, Vishal started his two-decade long career in the mainstream media in 2006. During this period, he has has worked in different capacity with a number of national media houses including the Financial Chronicle, India Today, Deccan Herald and The Hindu, before moving to the Hindustan Times. He holds the experience of having worked in three major mediums of mass communication--Print, Electronic and Digital. He is a proud father of two daughters.Read More