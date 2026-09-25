Jharkhand minister’s daughter, 3 more killed in accident

Four youngsters, including the daughter of state rural development minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed in a road accident when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur city early on Thursday, police said. India News

The accident took place on Marine Drive Road between 2am and 3am. “At least four people, including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s daughter Trisha Singh, have been killed. The others have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal,” Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman said.

The four victims, aged between 17 and 18, were Class 12 students at Carmel Junior College in Jamshedpur. “While Trisha and Sarthak were 18 years old, the other two were 17. Trisha’s father is a senior executive with Tata Steel,” said another official.