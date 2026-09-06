Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar dies at 56, state declares two-day mourning

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and state higher and technical education and urban development minister Sudivya Kumar died to cardiac arrest early Sunday, following which the Jharkhand government declared two-day state mourning in honour of the Giridih MLA, considered the party’s ‘think tank’ and a close advisor to chief minister Hemant Soren.

Chief minister Hemant Soren along with governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar expressed condolences. (File Photo)

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The 56-year-old minister, who also held charge of the tourism, arts and culture and sports and youth affairs ministries, was admitted to a private hospital late Saturday night after complaining of chest pain at his residence in Giridih. Doctors declared him dead around 4am on Sunday.

Dr Shahzad Shaikh of Mercy Hospital said, “The patient, Sudivya Kumar Sonu, came to us at around 2.15am. He had been experiencing chest pain for approximately two hours. By the time he arrived, he had already aspirated. Basically, the vomit had gone into his lungs. He was immediately intubated to secure his airway. An ECG was performed, which showed signs of a heart attack...About 10–15 minutes later, the patient collapsed, and CPR was initiated. All necessary resuscitative procedures were carried out. However, despite all resuscitative measures, the patient could not be saved.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar, serving his second consecutive term as legislator from Giridih, was later cremated with full state honours in his hometown, attended by the chief minister, cabinet colleagues and a host of elected representatives cutting across party lines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar, serving his second consecutive term as legislator from Giridih, was later cremated with full state honours in his hometown, attended by the chief minister, cabinet colleagues and a host of elected representatives cutting across party lines. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Hemant Soren along with governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar expressed condolences. Both went to Giridih to pay floral tributes to Kumar, who had risen through the party ranks over the past three decades.

“Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya’s departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words,” Soren said.

“Kumar was not just a senior colleague or political associate but was like an elder brother...affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me,” Soren posted on X.

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From the days of the Jharkhand movement, he stood with full devotion and strength alongside the late Baba Dishom Guruji (JMM founder Shibu Soren), the chief minister said.

As a dedicated soldier of the JMM, he devoted his entire life to fighting for Jharkhand’s identity, rights, and pride, Soren said, adding his dedication to ‘Jharkhandiyat’ and his indomitable spirit will always be remembered.

“Today, as I remember him, my heart keeps thinking how fragile life is. The voice that was among us until yesterday is now only in memories. Sonu Bhaiya, your passing is a personal loss for me. Your absence will always be felt. I will carry your affection, your struggles, and your commitment to Jharkhand with me for life,” Soren posted.

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“The news of the untimely demise of the Honorable State Minister, Shri Sudivya Kumar, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state. May the Almighty grant the bereaved family and supporters the strength to bear this immense grief,” said governor Santosh Gangwar.

The JMM expressed grief over the minister’s death, describing his demise as an “irreparable loss” to the party, the government and Jharkhand.

“The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heart-broken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of JMM and a Minister in the Jharkhand government,” the party said in a statement.

Government declares two-day state mourning

The Jharkhand government declared a two-day state mourning in honour of Sudivya Kumar, besides cancelling all its scheduled programmes during that period.

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All Jharkhand government offices will remain closed on September 7, according to an official notification.

“The state government has decided to observe two days of state mourning on September 6 and September 7, following the death of Minister Sudivya Kumar this morning. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings in Jharkhand where it is regularly flown,” the statement said.