Jharkhand higher education minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of cardiac arrest

Tragic Passing of Sudivya Kumar Sonu Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Giridih in the early hours of Sunday, people aware of the development said. Jharkhand minister Sudivya Sonu, 56, died of cardiac arrest in Giridih. The senior JMM leader was serving his second term as Giridih MLA.

The 56-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and two-term Giridih MLA had complained of discomfort at his residence before being rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

“He was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon,” a senior official said.

JMM leader and state transport minister Deepak Birua said in a social media post, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and fellow minister in the Jharkhand government, Sudivya Sonu ji. His health suddenly deteriorated last night, and he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief. This is a huge loss for the JMM family. A tearful final ‘Johar’, brother,” said Birua.