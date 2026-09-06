Jharkhand higher education minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of cardiac arrest

Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Giridih in the early hours of Sunday, people aware of the development said.
The 56-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and two-term Giridih MLA had complained of discomfort at his residence before being rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.
“He was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon,” a senior official said.
JMM leader and state transport minister Deepak Birua said in a social media post, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and fellow minister in the Jharkhand government, Sudivya Sonu ji. His health suddenly deteriorated last night, and he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief. This is a huge loss for the JMM family. A tearful final ‘Johar’, brother,” said Birua.
Stationed in Ranchi, Vishal is heading the Jharkhand Bureau of Hindustan Times since November 2017.
Besides leading the reporting team, Vishal tracks and writes on developments related to the state politics, economy and policy matters in Jharkhand.
Prior to his current assignment, Vishal used to work in New Delhi after graduating from the University of Delhi.
Vishal joined HT in the rank of Assistant Editor in August 2015 and was part of the Delhi Metro Bureau, covering a host of issues in the City-state including politics, policy---especially those related to urban traffic & transport infrastructure and railways.
A native of Palamu district in Jharkhand, Vishal started his two-decade long career in the mainstream media in 2006. During this period, he has has worked in different capacity with a number of national media houses including the Financial Chronicle, India Today, Deccan Herald and The Hindu, before moving to the Hindustan Times.
He holds the experience of having worked in three major mediums of mass communication--Print, Electronic and Digital.
He is a proud father of two daughters.Read More
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Home/India News/Jharkhand Higher Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies Of Cardiac Arrest