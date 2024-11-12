Jharkhand phase 1 voting tomorrow: List of constituencies, timing, key contests
The second phase is scheduled for November 20 in the remaining 38 constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.
Jharkhand will witness the first phase of Assembly elections on Wednesday, with polling scheduled across 43 constituencies.
In the first phase, voting will be held on November 13 from 7 am to 5 pm. However, in 950 booths, the voting time will end at 4 pm, though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to vote, according to PTI.
In total, 15,344 polling stations have been set up across the state. Over 200 companies of security forces are deployed in strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process. In this phase, 683 contenders, including 73 women, competed for seats.
The 43 constituencies include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes.
In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats. A coalition of the JMM, Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal formed the government after the last Assembly elections, with Soren assuming the role of chief minister.
The tenure of the current Jharkhand Assembly is set to conclude on January 5, 2025.
Here's a list of constituencies going to vote tomorrow:
1. Kodarma
2. Barkatha
3. Barhi
4. Barkagaon
5. Hazaribagh
6. Simaria (SC)
7. Chatra (SC)
8. Baharagora
9. Ghatsila (ST)
10. Potka (ST)
11. Jugsalai (SC)
12. Jamshedpur East
13. Jamshedpur West
14. Ichagarh
15. Seraikella (ST)
16. Chaibasa (ST)
17. Majhgaon (ST)
18. Jaganathpur (ST)
19. Manoharpur (ST)
20. Chakradharpur (ST)
21. Kharsawan (ST)
22. Tamar (ST)
23. Torpa (ST)
24. Khunti (ST)
25. Ranchi
26. Hatia
27. Kanke (SC)
28. Mandar (ST)
29. Sisai (ST)
30. Gumla (ST)
31. Bishunpur (ST)
32. Simdega (ST)
33. Kolebira (ST)
34. Lohardaga (ST)
35. Manika (ST)
36. Latehar (SC)
37. Panki
38. Daltonganj
39. Bishrampur
40. Chhatarpur (SC)
41. Hussainabad
42. Garhwa
43. Bhawanathpur
Jharkhand elections: Key contests in phase 1
- Former chief minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren is competing for the Seraikella seat, which he has represented since 2005. In January 2024, following Hemant Soren’s arrest, Champai Soren took over as chief minister. Champai Soren, now a BJP candidate, is pitted against Ganesh Mahli, who is now with JMM.
- In Jamshedpur East, Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar is up against Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister and current Odisha governor, Raghubar Das.
- In Jamshedpur West, state health minister Banna Gupta of the Congress is going head-to-head with JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, who defeated then-chief minister Raghubar Das in 2019.
- In Jagannathpur, BJP’s Geeta Koda, wife of former chief Minister Madhu Koda, faces Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku.
- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded Mahua Maji as its candidate for the Ranchi assembly seat. A current Rajya Sabha MP, Maji is set to challenge BJP's CP Singh in the polls.