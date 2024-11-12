Menu Explore
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi
Jharkhand phase 1 voting tomorrow: List of constituencies, timing, key contests

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2024 06:41 PM IST

The second phase is scheduled for November 20 in the remaining 38 constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Jharkhand will witness the first phase of Assembly elections on Wednesday, with polling scheduled across 43 constituencies.

Tribal women perform well wishing for the polling officials prior to the departure for the election duty on the eve of first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, at Morabadi Football ground, in Ranchi on Tuesday.(ANI)
Tribal women perform well wishing for the polling officials prior to the departure for the election duty on the eve of first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, at Morabadi Football ground, in Ranchi on Tuesday.(ANI)

In the first phase, voting will be held on November 13 from 7 am to 5 pm. However, in 950 booths, the voting time will end at 4 pm, though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to vote, according to PTI.

In total, 15,344 polling stations have been set up across the state. Over 200 companies of security forces are deployed in strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process. In this phase, 683 contenders, including 73 women, competed for seats.

The 43 constituencies include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes.

Also Read | ‘Waqf Board grabbing land, time to make changes’: Amit Shah in Jharkhand

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats. A coalition of the JMM, Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal formed the government after the last Assembly elections, with Soren assuming the role of chief minister.

The tenure of the current Jharkhand Assembly is set to conclude on January 5, 2025.

Here's a list of constituencies going to vote tomorrow:


1. Kodarma

2. Barkatha

3. Barhi

4. Barkagaon

5. Hazaribagh

6. Simaria (SC)

7. Chatra (SC)

8. Baharagora

9. Ghatsila (ST)

10. Potka (ST)

11. Jugsalai (SC)

12. Jamshedpur East

13. Jamshedpur West

14. Ichagarh

15. Seraikella (ST)

16. Chaibasa (ST)

17. Majhgaon (ST)

18. Jaganathpur (ST)

19. Manoharpur (ST)

20. Chakradharpur (ST)

21. Kharsawan (ST)

22. Tamar (ST)

23. Torpa (ST)

24. Khunti (ST)

25. Ranchi

26. Hatia

27. Kanke (SC)

28. Mandar (ST)

29. Sisai (ST)

30. Gumla (ST)

31. Bishunpur (ST)

32. Simdega (ST)

33. Kolebira (ST)

34. Lohardaga (ST)

35. Manika (ST)

36. Latehar (SC)

37. Panki

38. Daltonganj

39. Bishrampur

40. Chhatarpur (SC)

41. Hussainabad

42. Garhwa

43. Bhawanathpur

Jharkhand elections: Key contests in phase 1

  • Former chief minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren is competing for the Seraikella seat, which he has represented since 2005. In January 2024, following Hemant Soren’s arrest, Champai Soren took over as chief minister. Champai Soren, now a BJP candidate, is pitted against Ganesh Mahli, who is now with JMM.
  • In Jamshedpur East, Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar is up against Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister and current Odisha governor, Raghubar Das.
  • In Jamshedpur West, state health minister Banna Gupta of the Congress is going head-to-head with JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, who defeated then-chief minister Raghubar Das in 2019.
  • In Jagannathpur, BJP’s Geeta Koda, wife of former chief Minister Madhu Koda, faces Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku.
  • Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded Mahua Maji as its candidate for the Ranchi assembly seat. A current Rajya Sabha MP, Maji is set to challenge BJP's CP Singh in the polls.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
