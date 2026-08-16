Jharkhand protesters threaten to gherao CM Soren's residence, demand his resignation

The job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations on Saturday announced that they would gherao chief minister Hemant Soren’s official residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

A drone view shows job aspirants and students taking out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' procession to protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL exam paper leak issues, at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi. (PTI)

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Seeking “accountability” for the irregularities, spokesperson of the “JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch”, Piyush Singh, said: “This is the first time we are making this demand. It’s time that accountability must also be fixed for the scams”.

Also read: ‘His health is priority’: Jharkhand Congress leader defends police stopping Mahto from Tiranga Yatra

Students protesting against alleged irregularities in the examinations took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Saturday -- the 22nd day of the indefinite strike started by the students.

Deep Dive What are the demands of the Jharkhand protesters regarding the JPSC exams? The Jharkhand protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities by either the CBI or a panel of retired judges. Why are students accusing the Congress party of playing politics in Jharkhand's recruitment issues? Students are accusing the Congress party of playing politics because they believe that Congress's support for the JMM-led coalition is allowing corruption and ineffectiveness in addressing the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. How has Chief Minister Hemant Soren responded to the protests and allegations? Chief Minister Hemant Soren has assured the public that the government is committed to transparency in examinations and has initiated measures to address the concerns of students, emphasizing the importance of their trust and contributions to the education system.

“We have been pleading the government in a Gandhian way till now. But our demands have been falling on deaf ear. We are today announcing to gherao the chief minister residence on August 20. We are reiterating our demands to cancel JSSC -CGL exam and order CBI inquiry. If they don’t, we will march to the chief minister residence and keep sitting there until our demands are met,” Singh told reporters.

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Protesting students also demanded Congress to withdraw support from JMM-led coalition.

JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said: “We will gherao the chief minister’s residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him.” “Rahul Gandhi spoke to us on phone. But such symbolisms won’t work anymore...”

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The protesting students have been demanding a CBI investigation or an inquiry by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.