Jharkhand records first Covid-19 death, cases rise to 13 as per state health department

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:15 IST

Jharkhand on Thursday reported its first coronavirus death. A 75-year-old male coronavirus patient from Bokaro passed away early Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported quoting Deputy Commissioner Bokaro Mukesh Kumar.

The death is yet to be confirmed by the Ministry of Health. So far, as per the health ministry, Jharkhand has seen 4 coronavirus cases. However, State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Thursday said that the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 13, subject to confirmation from the Centre.

India has reported over 540 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and 17 deaths. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 5734. The figure includes 5,095 active cases, 473 patients who have been cured or discharged and 166 deaths.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered 15 districts with most coronavirus cases to be sealed to contain the virus spread till April 15. Over 20 Covid-19 hotspots have come under a complete lockdown in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi administration has also identified as many as 23 hotspots which have been sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

Three major cities in Madhya Pradesh - Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain - have also been sealed on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s orders.

Various states, like Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Odisha, Delhi and Ladakh, have made mask-wearing mandatory for those stepping out of their homes.

India on Thursday entered the 16th day of the ongoing 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country.