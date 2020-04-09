e-paper
Home / India News / Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain sealed over Covid-19 cases spike: Shivraj Chouhan

Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain sealed over Covid-19 cases spike: Shivraj Chouhan

The state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) with an immediate effect to combat Covid-19 to ensure essential supplies and services.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
As per the latest Ministry of Health figures, the total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 242 which includes 229 active cases and 13 deaths.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered three major cities in the state to be sealed completely in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) with an immediate effect to combat Covid-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during the coronavirus crisis, news agency ANI reported.

Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain are three major cities that have been sealed .

“The district administration should ensure the supply of essential commodities in these areas. No person will be able to go in and out of these areas. Services of all government departments and their resources should be taken in coronavirus related work,” Chouhan said as reported by ANI.

The Delhi government also ordered 23 Covid-19 hotspots across the national capital to be sealed on Wednesday. The administration said that no movement of people will be allowed in those areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, 15 districts with most coronavirus cases have been sealed to contain the virus spread till April 15. Over 20 Covid-19 hotspots have come under a complete lockdown in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Coronavirus cases in India went past the 5,500 mark on Thursday. The Ministry of Health updated the latest Covid-19 tally in the country to 5,734. There are 5,095 active cases, 473 patients who have been cured or discharged and 166 deaths in India.

