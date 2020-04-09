Coronavirus cases in India rise to 5734; 540 new patients, 17 deaths in 24 hours

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:21 IST

Coronavirus cases in India went past the 5,500 mark on Thursday. The Ministry of Health updated the latest Covid-19 tally in the country to 5,734.

The figure includes 5,095 active cases, 473 patients who have been cured or discharged and 166 deaths.

As per the health ministry data, there have been 540 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 1,135 active positive cases. Tamil Nadu follows closely with second-highest Covid-19 active patients at 690. Delhi’s tally has risen to 669 active cases.

This comes a day after the Delhi government on Wednesday sealed 20 Covid-19 hotspots across the national capital. The administration said that no movement of people will be allowed in those areas.

“A total of 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi and were sealed. Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit these areas,” Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered 15 districts with most coronavirus cases to be sealed to contain the virus spread till April 15. Over 20 Covid-19 hotspots have came under a complete lockdown in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Odisha and Ladakh have made it compulsory for people to wear a mask on stepping out from their homes.

India on Thursday entered the 16th day of the 21-day lockdown.