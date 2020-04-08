20 Covid-19 hotspots across Delhi sealed; govt makes wearing of masks mandatory

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:52 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 Covid-19 hotspots across the national capital and no movement of people will be allowed in those areas. Till date, Delhi has recorded 669 positive coronavirus cases with 93 cases being reported today.

The death toll in the national capital stands at nine but no new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to government data. The state government has also made wearing of masks mandatory for people going out to buy essential commodities.

The Covid-19 hotspots that will be sealed in Delhi are:

“A total of 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi and were sealed. Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit these areas,” Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. These areas include:

1. Entire street affected near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire street affected of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108(towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

17. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

The chief minister said the decision had been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.