Jharkhand’s ruling alliance seeks Central policy on population control

The constituents of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in Jharkhand have backed a central policy on population control amid demands for a policy on the issue on the lines of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand Congress chief and state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said population control was required but it will be better for the Centre to come up with a policy on the issue. “The population policy has been brought in Uttar Pradesh... We all know what is their (BJP)’s agenda. However, as a student of economy, (I)... admit we cannot afford a population explosion because that stresses our resources. So, there should be a balance between the population and the resources. But this is a national issue. The central government conducts Census every 10 years. So, the Centre should come up with a policy on it,” he said.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey echoed Oraon and called the introduction of a population policy in Uttar Pradesh a poll gimmick. “On one hand, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leaders say Hindus should have more children and on other hand, the BJP brings a (policy)...ahead of the election in Uttar Pradesh. ...there needs to be a population check. But it needs to be looked into how awareness and education could play a role in it. Instead of doing politics, the BJP government should bring a national policy on it.”

Opposition BJP has asked the Jharkhand government to come up with a population control policy while welcoming its introduction in Uttar Pradesh. Sanjay Seth, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Ranchi, said it is time for all state governments to follow suit. “Anyone having more than two children should not get any benefits from the government. If we do not take strict measures now, the future generation would not forgive us. ...the Jharkhand government should prepare a policy and implement it in the state. I raised this issue in Lok Sabha and would like to see a pan India policy on the issue.”