Now, jilted lover in Madhya Pradesh slits teen's throat. She is critical, accused yet to nabbed

A man from a village in Madhya Pradesh slit the throat of an 18-year-old woman and injured her after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. Police said the girl has been operated upon, but her condition is still critical, adding the accused has been yet been apprehended.

This is the second such incident that drew national attention within a week. On August 23, a man in Jharkhand's Dumka allegedly poured petrol on a teenager from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. She passed away on Sunday triggering a massive uproar.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at Bangarda village under Mundi police station limits in Khandwa district. Police said the both the victim and accused are from the Dalit community.

According to a PTI report, the accused, identified as Bablu (23), committed the crime when the teenager was alone at home with her family gone to attend a function at the nearby village.

He slit the victim’s throat when she turned down his proposal, a police officer said, adding the woman sustained serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The victim's sister said the accused told the woman that he wanted to marry her. When she refused, he slit her throat and fled.

(With inputs from agencies)

