Jio, Vodafone-Idea networks down after Airtel outage

Both Jio and Vodafone-Idea networks are reportedly down just hours after Airtel users reported a similar outage on Monday. Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd.(Bloomberg/ Representative)

Downdetector, a portal that monitors tech glitches, saw over 200 reports of Jio outages at around 5 PM on Monday. While the Vodafone-Idea outage doesn't seem that widespread for now, the portal reported around 50 outage reports. Both are significantly lower than the Airtel outage reports, but are significantly higher than normal.

According to the outage map provided by DownDetector, the Vodafone-Idea outage is affecting users in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur.

The Jio outage map is more widespread, also affecting users in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad and many more. Neither telecom giant has so far reacted to the outage.

The reported outage came hours after Airtel users experienced a similar problem, a service interruption that the telecommunications company confirmed in a post on the social media platform X, as many faced problems making calls and using mobile internet. The issue was first flagged in Delhi-NCR, and later in Mumbai and Bengaluru too.

Airtel responds to outage

At around 4:32 PM on Monday, the downdetector saw over 3,600 reports of Airtel outages. By 5:30 PM, the number had gradually declined to less than 2,000.

Responding to a post on X that claimed Airtel mobile network users of Delhi NCR are experiencing problems making calls, the company said it was working to resolve the issue.

“We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thanks, Team Airtel,” the company said on X in reply to the post.

Most reported Airtel outages were related to mobile phones on Downdetector, followed by signal and mobile internet issues.