Airtel down across India, what company said and when it may be fine | Updates

Users across mobile networks in India were experiencing a prolonged outage on Monday, August 18 — starting majorly with Airtel, then to a lesser degree with Jio and Vodafone-Idea. Most reported Airtel outages were related to mobile phone calls on Downdetector, followed by signal loss and internet issues.(AP/Representative image)

What Airtel said on network being down

The issue was first flagged in Delhi-NCR, and later in Mumbai and Bengaluru too, spreading across India soon after.

“Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so," a statement by the company read.

It added, “Significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully. We deeply regret any inconvenience.”

Extent of Airtel outage

Downdetector, a portal that monitors tech glitches, saw over 3,600 reports of Airtel outages at around 4:32 pm on Monday, as against a baseline of less than 15. There was a gradual decline to less than 1,000 reports by 6 pm.

Reports of outages from Jio and Vi customers were also higher than the average, but coming down.

Responding to a post on X which claimed Airtel mobile network users of Delhi-NCR are experiencing problems making calls with, the company said it was working to resolve the issue.

Airtel users faced network issues on Monday (X)

“We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thanks, Team Airtel,” the company said on X in reply to the post.

Most reported Airtel outages were related to mobile phones on Downdetector, followed by signal and mobile internet issues.

Areas affected by Airtel outage

A Downdetector map of areas affected by the Airtel outage showed Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Madurai also in the red, meaning much higher than usual complaints from across all corners of the country. Cities in central India were no different on this count, as of 6 pm, Monday, August 18.

“@Airtel_Presence @airtelindia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious inconvenience. Please resolve the network outage immediately and confirm ETA for restoration,” a user wrote on X, to which Airtel responded saying it was working on restoration.

Another user wrote, “If you are an #Airtel user, and unable to make calls, you're not alone. Seems like a widespread outage.

Connectivity of @airtelindia facing serious issues. Don’t panic if you are not able to get in touch with your loved ones. Just be patient. #Airtel #Mobile," one user wrote on X as #AirtelDown trended on the platform.

Another user added that it is not just a localised issue in Delhi-NCR, adding that Airtel network is down across the entire country.

“Ported from Jio to Airtel due to internet issues, but facing even bigger problems now. Not able to use data while on calls & no proper response from customer care. Really disappointing!” an X user complained.