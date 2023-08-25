An undated video of a teacher allegedly encouraging Hindu students to slap a Muslim student went viral with UP's Muzaffarnagar Police reacting to it. "The station in-charge of Mansoorpur has been directed to investigate and take necessary action," the Twitter handle of Muzaffarnagar Police posted.

'Jitne bhi Muslim bachche hai…maaro': Video of UP teacher viral, police react

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai..." the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi in some reports said on the camera encouraging Hindu students to thrash a Muslim kid in the class. It is not yet known how the video was shot as the teacher seemed to be engaged in a conversation with the person explaining what she was doing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As caught on the camera, one kid thrashed another kid, presumably Muslim while the second kid was crying. "Aey kya tum maar rahe ho iske.. jor se maaro naa...chalo aur kiska number hai,(What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder)" the teacher was heard saying asking the students to give a good beating to the Muslim kid in question.

Another kid then came and thrashed the Muslim kid when the teachers asked him to beat on his waist too.

Reports claimed the video was from Neha Public school of village Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar. The students were seen sitting on the floor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON