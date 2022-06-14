J-K: 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar, informed the police on Tuesday.

The terrorists were linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One policeman sustained minor injuries in the encounter.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received a minor injury," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

"This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement," said police.

The police authorities called the encounter 'a big success'.

"Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam-Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra," added Kashmir zone police in another tweet.

The terrorists as per the documents have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab).

Goujri was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan while Adil Hussain Mir was of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.