J&K: 2 migrant workers shot at by terrorists in Pulwama

Two migrant workers were injured after they were shot at by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, both residents of Pathankot in Punjab, were attacked by the terrorists in Nowpara Litter area at around 7.10 pm.

“Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that the terrorists had fired upon two labourers identified as Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, both residents of Pathankot Punjab,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The two workers were immediately shifted to the district hospital for treatment, the spokesperson added.

While Dutt was hit in the leg, Singh was injured in the chest and was later referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, officials familiar with the matter said.

A case has been registered and a search is underway to trace the terrorists, police said.

“Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the spokesperson said.

Sunday’s attack comes days after, a labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on March 21.

Two days earlier, on March 19, Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, was shot at by terrorists in the district.

The Union territory has also been witnessing an overall rise in terrorist attacks. On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district.

Special police officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother, Umar Jan, were killed after terrorists opened fired at them on March 27. Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by terrorists on March 11.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar.

A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in Srandoo area of Kulgam.

Terrorists have also attacked off-duty personnel, killing CRPF soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi and army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla this month.

Last year, civilians, minorities and outsiders were targeted in the Valley, prompting authorities to step up vigil and intensify counter-terror operations in the region.