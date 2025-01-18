J&K: Authorities investigate 'mysterious' illness as death toll reaches 16

Since early December 2024, a mysterious illness has been reported to have affected 38 persons and killed 16 in Badhal village of Jammu and Kashmir. The cause of the illness remains unidentified, despite extensive efforts by medical experts and organisations such as PGIMER Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A Kashmiri walks on a snow-covered footbridge as boatmen row past her in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP/Representative)

A lady from Badhaal Village was brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) on Saturday after exhibiting signs of an unexplained sickness, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Rajouri district administration, health department, and police are coordinating to look into the fatalities and help the impacted families, and authorities are on high alert. Three interconnected households in the area have been the main victims of the disease.

With no substantial information on the cause of the disease, efforts to implement targeted measures have been affected, leaving local authorities with no option but to intensify the investigations and preventive actions in order to avoid any more deaths.

The medical team present there is also inspecting the chaotic situation of the 'mysterious illness'.

An official said "We're closely monitoring the situation. Reports of illnesses and deaths due to a mysterious disease will be available within 8-10 days. Medical assistance has been provided in 4 wards, and door-to-door counselling and surveillance are ongoing. ICMR has collected samples, and we're taking daily samples. Doctors are available 24/7, and village surveillance has been ongoing since December 7."

Another member of the team said, "From a pediatric perspective, all necessary tests have been conducted. The symptoms and progression of the illness have been observed. The ill children's condition deteriorates rapidly within 2-3 days, leading to coma and eventually death despite ventilation. Notably, these incidents are confined to three specific families, suggesting a non-infectious cause. Therefore, there's no need for the general public to worry."

The issue is still developing, and all important departments are dedicated to determining the disease's source and guaranteeing the local population's safety.