J&K BJP leader's big threat after Yogi Adityanath's remarks amid ‘I Love Muhammad' row

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday sparked political tremors as he threatened to resign from the party over what he called “unacceptable” remarks by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests in the state. The J&K BJP leader accused the UP government and police of adopting a "vindictive attitude." (ANI)

Jahanzaib Sirwal, a prominent face of the BJP in J&K, accused the UP government and police of adopting a "vindictive attitude" toward the Muslim community.

In a strongly worded statement, Sirwal told news agency PTI that he was left with "no option" but to consider stepping down from the party unless corrective measures were taken.

"The situation in Uttar Pradesh goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. It betrays this ethos through baseless legal actions, heavy-handed crackdown and divisive threats", he said in a statement.

Sirwal said he stands as a proud Muslim and a committed leader of the BJP, who is deeply pained by the recent actions of the Uttar Pradesh government, which has "targeted" the Muslim community's expression of devotion through the "I Love Muhammad" banner.

'I Love Muhammad' controversy

The controversy centres around a growing wave of protests under the slogan “I Love Muhammad”, which emerged against alleged instances of derogatory remarks against the Prophet in different parts of the country, including Shahjahanpur.

Clashes broke out in Bareilly on September 26 after a large crowd carrying posters reading "I Love Muhammad" assembled outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

In a major crackdown, police arrested 68 people, including a local cleric, in connection with the violence. CM Adityanath has warned of strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order.

According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services will remain suspended in Bareilly from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Yogi Adityanath on 'I Love Muhammad' row

Last week, Yogi Adityanath reportedly said that "denting-painting must be done" for people who habitually break the law.

"When Hindu festivals fall, some people would instigate riots. But we have taught trouble-makers such a lesson that even their future generations will remember," he added.

"You saw this in Bareilly yesterday. The maulana seems to have forgotten whose government is in power. He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, the lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before rioting," he added.