Bareilly on high alert, security tightened ahead of Friday prayers amid 'I Love Muhammad' row

The internet is suspended, roads are deserted, and security personnel have been deployed amid tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly ahead of Friday prayers in mosques this evening. Bareilly SP South Anshika Verma leads a flag march in a sensitive area of the district on Thursday(HT_PRINT)

The city witnessed violence last week after the cancellation of a demonstration over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row. Over 2,000 protestors had clashed with cops outside a mosque after Friday prayers, resulting in the subsequent arrest of 81 people.

Internet suspended till Saturday

Internet services will remain suspended in four districts of the region until 3 pm on Saturday, October 4. The suspension, which began at 3 pm on Thursday, was imposed in view of Dussehra celebrations.

Authorities have said that the internet clampdown is to prevent spread of rumours and inciting of communal tension through use of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp.

Additionally, SMS services, mobile internet and data, as well as broadband and wireless connections, will remain suspended, a notification by Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal read.

Security beefed up, drones deployed

Apart from internet suspension, security has also been heightened in Bareilly with police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel out on the streets, and drones in the air.

"All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action," Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary said on Thursday.

Apart from Bareilly, a high alert has also been issued for Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Budaun districts of Uttar Pradesh. "Armed police forces are being positioned at sensitive locations. We are ensuring foolproof arrangements so that the disturbances witnessed in Bareilly do not spill over to neighbouring districts," an official said.

What turned the ‘I Love Muhammad’ row violent?

Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan's call for a demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign triggered massive violence in Bareilly last week. A huge crowd, approximately 2,000 people, gathered outside a mosque in the city to join the demonstration.

However, Raza announced at the last-minute that the demonstration is called off, saying permission was not granted by the authorities. With people angry over the demonstration cancelled, the situation soon escalated into stone-pelting and clashes with police personnel.

Ahead of the Friday prayers this week, Maulana Ahsan Razan Khan, the seniormost cleric of Ala Hazrat Dargah, has appealed for peace, urging local Muslims to return home after offering prayers.