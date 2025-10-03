MEERUT Uttar Pradesh authorities on Thursday suspended Internet services across four districts in the Bareilly division of the state for 48 hours as security personnel took over the streets and drones monitored the skies amid ongoing tension over the “I love Muhammad” poster row and in light of Friday prayers and Dussehra festivities. Bareilly turns fortress, net suspended amid tensions

According to a notification issued by the state home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services will remain suspended in Bareilly from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Home secretary Gaurav Dayal said the order, issued under section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, aimed to prevent the misuse of social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to spread rumours or incite unrest. “The step was taken to maintain peace and public order,” the notification said.

Violent clashes had erupted in Bareilly on September 26 when over 2,000 people had gathered outside a mosque in Bareilly’s Kotwali area after Friday prayers to protest the cancellation of a proposed protest over the “I Love Muhammad” poster row. The protesters resorted to stone-pelting, causing injuries to police personnel.

The protests were called by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan to protest the registration of an FIR by Kanpur police on September 9 over the alleged installation of “I Love Muhammad” boards on a public road during a Barawafat procession.

So far, 81 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and property belonging to the accused has been demolished. Two of those arrests were made on October 1 following an encounter in the city’s CB Ganj. Both men sustained bullet injuries and are being treated while in police custody, a senior officer said.

Amid heightened tensions ahead of Friday prayers, religious leaders appealed for calm.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, termed last week’s incident “very unfortunate” and urged Muslims to return directly home after offering prayers on Friday. “No one should become part of crowds on roads or intersections. If anyone calls for protest or gathering, do not join in any circumstances,” he said.

Bareilly district magistrate Avneesh Singh also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace.

Divisional commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary, meanwhile, issued a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Budaun districts. “All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action,” Chaudhary said.

According to officials familiar with the matter, police personnel brought in from other districts have been retained in Bareilly till October 4. “At present, around 8,000 police officers and personnel are deployed in the district, of which nearly 6,000 are stationed within the city itself. Special arrangements have been made by the police to manage the crowds expected at Dussehra fairs. Security has been increased in sensitive areas and localities with mixed populations, with drone surveillance being conducted in such places,” the official said.

On Thursday, police personnel carried out a flag march in sensitive areas of the city.

Superintendent of police (south) Anshika Verma said six teams of the women’s Quick Response Team, along with the Virangana unit of the women’s SOG, have been deployed in the district.

The district administration also issued phone numbers in view of the city’s situation. ADM (city) Saurabh Dubey said if anyone in Bareilly district has any complaint or problem related to upcoming festivals or peace and order, they can call on 0581-2422202 or 0581-2428188 to provide information.