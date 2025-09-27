Bareilly unrest: How ‘I Love Muhammad’ row turned violent

Violence ensued in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Friday after several protestors gathered near a mosque after prayers in support of the ‘I love Muhammad’ campaign on the call of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief. The protest soon led to clashes between the protestors and the police, leaving locals panicked. Security personnel lathi-charge protesters during a demonstration amid 'I Love Mohammad' row in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, September 26, 2025.(PTI)

According to the police, the situation is now under control, and several people who were involved in the clashes have been taken into custody.

What led to violence in Bareilly

Maulana Tauqeer Raza made a last-minute announcement declaring the protest to be called off after permission was not granted by the authorities. However, Raza had earlier warned that the protest would be held “at any cost”, according to sources, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier.

Angry over the last-minute announcement about suspension of the demonstration, several protestors gathered around Raza’s residence and a local nearby mosque with banners reading ‘I love Muhammad’, said police.

As police began to disperse the crowd, some protesters began pelting stones, following which the police resorted to using force. Near Khalil higher secondary school, some people started vandalising vehicles, which led to the worsening of the already tense situation in the area. The police then resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The authorities also placed Maulana Tauqeer Raza under house arrest ahead of the protests. Raza is an influential figure and the direct descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam, one of the most prominent sects in the subcontinent, according to a PTI report.

What authorities said

While talking about the clashes that happened on Friday, PTI reported that Bareilly district magistrate Avinash Singh said, “A few days ago, an organisation had proposed holding a march on Friday and submitting a memorandum in support of a protest. We had informed it that if it was to take any such action, it would need to obtain written permission first, as section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) is in effect throughout the district.”

He added that police took “strict action” after protesters turned up even though the permission was not granted. "The situation is completely under control. I request everyone not to pay attention to any rumours," he said.

Bareilly’s DIG AK Sahni told the media that several visual evidence of the clashes were captured on Friday and that the initial probe points to a “premeditated conspiracy”.

“Law enforcement authorities had been engaging with people, urging them to conduct prayers peacefully. But, a group of agitators suddenly emerged, engaging in violent acts, including stone-pelting and firing. Comprehensive video and photographic evidence of the incident was captured,” he said. Sahni also said that Friday prayers were conducted peacefully in several areas of the town however, “a few miscreants tried to disturb the atmosphere”.

“Disturbances occurred at three or four locations, resulting in injuries to over 10 police officers. Investigations suggest a premeditated conspiracy, as a large number of individuals appeared abruptly, seemingly prepared for confrontation,” he said.