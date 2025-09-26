‘Raised slogans, pelted stones’: UP Police on Bareilly clash over 'I love Mohammad’ row

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday vowed strict action against miscreant elements, who “pelted stones at officials” in Bareilly amid a clash over the ‘I love Mohammad’ row. Security personnel lathi-charged people gathered for a demonstration over the issue of 'I Love Mohammad' posters, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.(PTI)

Bareilly DIG Ajay Sahni said that many videos have been recorded of the incident, and the action taken will “serve as an example” so that such actions are not repeated.

“Some mischievous elements were found raising slogans and pelting stones at police. In retaliation, mild force was used, and the miscreants were arrested. FIRs are being lodged," the DIG said.

“The way the crowds came out with banners and pelted stones was part of a pre-planned conspiracy. All those involved will be identified using videos and pictures of the incident, and action will be taken against them," the officer added, vowing "exemplary punishment" that would deter a repeat of this episode,” Sahni told the media.

The statement comes after police and locals clashed on Friday outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after prayers, as several protesters gathered in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign. PTI reported that the police have taken more than two dozen people into custody

Similar incidents occurred in many places, including Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, where clashes erupted over a controversial social media post. The row also sparked protests in Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and other places.

What is the ‘I love Mohammad' row?

The row began on September 9 when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against nine people and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly putting up “I Love Mohammad” boards on a road during a Barawafat procession on September 4. Hindu groups objected, calling it a “new trend” and a deliberate provocation.

The matter drew wider attention after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi defended the posters on social media, insisting that “saying I Love Muhammad is not a crime.”

Owaisi on Friday reacted sharply to the controversy over posters with “I Love Muhammad” written on them in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, questioning why such expressions of faith should be seen as provocative.

“If there is an ‘I Love Mahadev’ group then what is the problem? What is anti-national here? What sort of violence does this promote? If the word is ‘love’ then why is anyone having a problem? I think we have to play the ‘Mohabbat Zindabad’ song from Mughal-e-Azam for these people. If there can be a ‘Happy Birthday PM Modi’ poster then why can’t there be an ‘I Love Prophet Muhammad’ poster?” Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters in poll-bound Bihar's Purnea.