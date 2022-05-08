J&K: Constable gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar

A constable was killed on Saturday hours after being shot at in a suspected terror attack in Srinagar’s Zonimar area, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon unarmed policeman constable Ghulam Hassan Dar near Ali Jan Road, Zoonimar area of Srinagar, resulting in critical injuries to the official. He was shifted to a hospital,” said a police spokesperson.

The injured constable was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura here, where he succumbed in the evening, the official said. The policeman was unarmed at the time of the attack and was riding a motorcycle, he added.

Immediately after the attack, a joint team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned the area to trace and apprehend the terrorists.

Last month, a head constable and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Railway Protection Force (RPF) were killed in an attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama. In February, a police inspector Sheikh Firdous was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Batamaloo Srinagar.

In January, an ASI Shabir Ahmad was shot at by the terrorists while he was coming back from mosque at Amishijipora Shopian.

On January 29, terrorists killed 53-year-old policeman Ali Mohammad Ganai in South Kashmir’s Hassanpora Bijbhera outside his home. A day earlier another policeman escaped unhurt in an attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

J&K police constable hurt in accidental firing

A policeman was injured in an accidental firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday, an official said.

Constable Muzaffar Ahmad, posted in Khag area of the Central Kashmir district, received an injury on his left foot as his rifle triggered accidentally while on duty, the official said.

He said Ahmad was shifted to a hospital in Khag, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Soldier shoots self dead in Jammu

An armyman allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp here on Saturday, officials said.

The soldier, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was on sentry duty at Jourian camp on the outskirts of Jammu when he shot himself in the head, they said. The motive behind his taking the extreme step was not known immediately, they said.

The inquest proceedings have been initiated in the incident, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)