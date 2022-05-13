Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K cop shot at by terrorist in Pulwama, hospitalised
india news

J&K cop shot at by terrorist in Pulwama, hospitalised

Constable Reyaz Ahmed Thoker was attacked at his residence, the Kashmir Zone Police said, adding that the attack site had been cordoned off.
A Special Police Officer of the J&K Police was shot at by a terrorist in J&K's Pulwama on Friday (Representative Image)
Published on May 13, 2022 09:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was hospitalised after being shot at by a terrorist in the Union territory's Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Friday. “#Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmed Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo, #Pulwama. He has been shifted to Hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” it said in a tweet.

 

Meanwhile, a massive crowd gathered for the last rites of Rahul Bhat, a government employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, who was killed by two terrorists inside his office in central Kashmir's Budgam district, on Thursday.



 

The incident took place in the afternoon when terrorists entered the tehsil office in Chadoora town and opened fire at Bhat. The 45-year-old, who was employed as a clerk, was rushed to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | Slain Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat's family demands probe as mourners flock Jammu house

Leaders and political parties of the Valley condemned the killing which, according to news agency PTI, was claimed by a little-known outfit, the ‘Kashmir Tigers’.

(This is a developing news story. More details to follow)

Topics
jammu and kashmir police terrorist
