J&K cop shot at by terrorist in Pulwama, hospitalised

A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was hospitalised after being shot at by a terrorist in the Union territory's Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Friday. “#Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmed Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo, #Pulwama. He has been shifted to Hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” it said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a massive crowd gathered for the last rites of Rahul Bhat, a government employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, who was killed by two terrorists inside his office in central Kashmir's Budgam district, on Thursday.

J&K | Last rites of Rahul Bhat, an employee of Chadoora Tehsil office, conducted in Bantalab. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, & Dy Commissioner Avny Lavasa reach the cremation ground.



The incident took place in the afternoon when terrorists entered the tehsil office in Chadoora town and opened fire at Bhat. The 45-year-old, who was employed as a clerk, was rushed to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Leaders and political parties of the Valley condemned the killing which, according to news agency PTI, was claimed by a little-known outfit, the ‘Kashmir Tigers’.

