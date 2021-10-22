Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Chanapora
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Chanapora

“Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on Twitter.
Security personnel cordon off an area during the encounter in Chanapora, J&K, on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on Twitter.

According to people familiar with the developments, there were no reports of any casualties at the time of filing this report but exchange of fire took place for several minutes. A search operation is going on to track down the terrorists, they said.

Earlier in the day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected on the National Highway between Chaklu-Tragpura in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district by Border Security Force (BSF)’s Road Opening Party.

The traffic was stopped and a bomb disposal team from the army camp was moved to the spot and the IED was destroyed at the location.

The army said that traffic resumed after the IED was destroyed.

