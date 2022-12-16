J&K firing: BJP demands compensation for kin of those killed in Rajouri

Senior leader and J&K BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta on Friday said the party has demanded from the army a compensation of ₹5 lakh each, permanent jobs to the widows in military hospital and free education till graduation to the children of two men who were killed.

This development comes after two civilians were killed and another injured in an alleged firing incident outside a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Friday.

“While a judicial probe will be conducted to probe the killings, we have talked to the army about compensation of ₹5 lakh each, permanent jobs to the widows of two slain men in military hospital and free education till graduation to their children. The army was providing ₹1 lakh each but we demanded ₹5 lakh each,” Gupta told media persons.

He also claimed that the army has agreed upon permanent jobs to the widows of two slain men in military hospital and free education till graduation to their children.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina termed the incident as a ‘serious issue’.

“They were going to the army canteen when the incident happened. I have talked to the GOC of 25 Infantry division, Rajouri district commissioner and Jammu divisional commissioner. The army has taken a serious cognizance of the incident. I will also talk to the LG. The police have registered an FIR and the matter will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

Raina said that he will also take up the matter with Northern army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

“Two poor families have been ruined. Guilty will be punished and justice will be delivered to the families,” he added.

