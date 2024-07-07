J&K: Indian Army soldier injured as terrorists open fire on security post in Rajouri

An Indian Army soldier was injured, on Sunday, when terrorists opened fire on a security post in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. Soldier injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in J-K’s Rajouri (PTI File)(HT_PRINT)

The incident took place in Galuthi village, in Manjaokte area, around 4am when terrorists fired at a sentry post of Territorial Army leading the troops to also retaliate with fire. Officials told PTI that the soldier was injured during this exchange of fire that continued between both sides for half-an-hour.

The terrorists managed to escape into a nearby forest but search operations for them are ongoing.

This comes a day after two soldiers were killed due to gunshot wounds in two encounters with terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. The four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Frisal Chinnigam area.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks in the last few months. In the month of June, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Doda district. The terrorists were associated with the killing of a special police offer in Doda on June 11.

On June 9, a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by terrorists in the Reasi district and fell into a gorge, leading to nine fatalities and 33 injured people.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief RR Swain, said on Saturday that foreign mercenaries were being used to create a fear psychosis among people to sustain terrorism in the state.

He also stated that the police's commitment to cooperating with all security agencies to eliminate terrorism in the state, “They (foreign terrorists) are not in big numbers and we are fully determined to defeat them, like we have done in the past, with the help of other forces and cooperation of the public.”

Recently, seven special police officers were promoted to constable status for their bravery in the anti-terrorist operations in Gandoh and more such officers are being deployed across villages for better working of an anti-infilitration grid.