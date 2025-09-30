Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

J-K: Infant girl found dead in bathroom of Doda hospital

ANI |
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 12:13 pm IST

According to the police, the baby was approximately 5-6 months old, and the body was found on September 28.

A newborn female baby was found dead in the bathroom of the emergency ward of the Government Medical College Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

An investigation into the case has been initiated.(Pixabay/Representational Image)
An investigation into the case has been initiated.(Pixabay/Representational Image)

According to the police, the baby was approximately 5-6 months old, and the body was found on September 28.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, the Medical superintendent of the hospital, said that the body of the infant was found during sanitation and security checks.

"The hospital staff immediately informed the police, who registered the case. The baby's body was taken for a post-mortem, and DNA samples were sent to a forensic lab for analysis. The investigation is ongoing, with the hospital's security measures, including CCTV footage, being reviewed. The case is being supervised by the police, and further information will be provided once DNA confirmation is obtained," Ahmed told ANI.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Police Post District Hospital (PPDH) Doda registered a case under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body)

The Investigating Officer (I/O), along with the FSL Team and the Crime Photographer, visited the scene and carried out the necessary legal and scientific formalities. The body was taken into custody for medico-legal examination.

An investigation into the case has been initiated, and further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, said the police.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / J-K: Infant girl found dead in bathroom of Doda hospital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On