J-K: LeT terrorist, planning major disruption in Amarnath Yatra, apprehended

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF, informed the Indian Army on Sunday.

During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him.

"A specific input was recieved from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. On July 30, a joint operation led by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF was launched. During a search of higher reaches in Aloosa Forest, a suspected area was identified. The area was cordoned with extreme caution," said the Indian Army.

During a search of the area one suspected individual (terrorist) was seen and surrounded from all sides and apprehended. During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him, added the Army.

As per sources, terrorist belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was planning to carry out attacks on Security Forces in the coming days. His aim was to cause major disruption during Amarnath Yatra.

Pakistan's desperate attempts to cause fear and panic amongst the locals are aimed at disturbing the prevailing peace and normalcy in the valley. All efforts will be made by the security forces to deny terrorists any space to operate freely. By apprehending one hardcore LeT a major incident has been averted, added the Army.