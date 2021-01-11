J&K Lt Guv declares heavy snowfall a natural calamity
With access to many areas still cut off, Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday declared heavy snowfall in the Kashmir valley a natural calamity.
Sinha presided over a meeting by video link to take stock of efforts to clear snow-bound areas with district administrators and senior police officers of the Kashmir division.
“Heavy snowfall was not figuring in the list of natural calamities under SDRF norms, due to which disbursement of relief and ex-gratia payments for the damages due to heavy snowfall was not possible for the districts’ disaster management authorities,” said an official spokesman for the state administration. SDRF is short for State Disaster Response Fund.
The declaration of heavy snowfall as a natural calamity will enable the administration to process claims for ex-gratia payments under the SDRF, bringing relief to the residents of snow-bound areas.
The lieutenant governor sought a detailed report on problems being faced by the public because of the heavy winter snowfall.
“On being apprised about the shortage of small rescue vehicles for the movement of people requiring medical assistance, particularly, in remote areas and areas having narrow lanes, the lieutenant governor directed that 4x4 rescue vehicles / ambulances be provided to snow-affected districts with immediate effect for helping the people in distress,” the spokesman said in a statement.
Sinha asked the administrators and police officers to be more sensitive and responsive to the distress being confronted by the people.
“Be visible and take early measures. Need more feet on the ground. Quickly reach out to the people to address their needs and requirements”, he reportedly told the participants in the meeting, which reviewed the power scenario, snow clearance efforts, road connectivity and water and food supplies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A decade after defeating polio, India is set to begin its battle against Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pains me': Rajinikanth appeals fans not to hold protests against his decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox