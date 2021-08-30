Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K Panchayat leaders urge LS Speaker to bolster security
india news

J&K Panchayat leaders urge LS Speaker to bolster security

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Jammu & Kashmir (PTI)

Srinagar: In wake of recent attacks and threats from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, several Panchayat leaders on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker for additional security cover and modern vehicles.

Birla, who is on a four-day trip to the Valley, visited Pahalgam on Monday and interacted with the panchayat leaders.

Anantnag’s District Development Council chairman Md Yusuf Gorsi told Birla that he has been given just two PSOs (personal security officers). “We are from south Kashmir and we have just two security guards. It is strange that Jammu and south Kashmir panchayat leaders have same security levels” Gorsi said.

Zerena Akhtar, DDC chairperson of Pahalgam, said, “We are required to inform police before we go anywhere. And then, we again come back to the hotel. We haven’t met our family members for months now.” Another DDC member, Nihar Mir from Dashnepora argued that the security situation in Jammu and south Kashmir are “very different.” “We require more security. We are under constant threat. We must be given good vehicles to travel in hilly terrain,” said Mir.

Speaker Birla, who has come to Srinagar for the first of its kind parliamentary outreach programme for panchayet leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, assured them that “the union government is fully committed to provide you security”. “I will convey your security concerns to the Jammu and Kashmir Lt.Governor (Manoj Sinha),” Birla said.

Lauding their efforts, he said, “It’s for everyone to see how Panchayat Raj Institutions have strengthened democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.”

