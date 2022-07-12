Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: Policeman dies, two others injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

The victim was identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad. The two other policemen were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Security forces near the site of a shootout at Lal Bazaar in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 08:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

One policeman died and two others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists fired upon a naka party in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned, police said.

The victim was identified as assistant sub-inspector of police Mushtaq Ahmad. The two other constables were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident happened around 7:15 pm

In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow.”

This is a developing story. Will be updated with further details.

