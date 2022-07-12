J&K: Policeman dies, two others injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar
The victim was identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad. The two other policemen were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 08:24 PM IST
One policeman died and two others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists fired upon a naka party in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned, police said.
The victim was identified as assistant sub-inspector of police Mushtaq Ahmad. The two other constables were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident happened around 7:15 pm
In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow.”
This is a developing story. Will be updated with further details.