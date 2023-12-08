J&K policeman injured in terrorist attack succumbs

A Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector, who was battling for life after he was shot and wounded by a terrorist on a cricket field in Srinagar in October, succumbed to injuries in a Delhi hospital on Thursday, police said.

The officer, Masroor Ahmad Wani, was undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Srinagar, but was airlifted and shifted to the trauma department of AIIMS, Delhi on Wednesday.

Confirming his death, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) R R Swain said in a statement: “We mourn the loss of a courageous officer who valiantly served amidst the looming threat of terrorism. His sacrifice embodies the harsh reality our J&K policemen face, dedicating their lives to shield our communities from the shadows of terrorism.”

Additional director general of police (operations) Vijay Kumar said every attempt was made to save the officer. “But unfortunately, we lost him today,” he said.

Wani was playing cricket at the Eidgah playground in Old City area of Srinagar when the lone terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range, police earlier said. His teammates ran after the terrorist but he fired in the air and fled through adjoining lanes, they added.

He was first admitted at Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura before being shifted to Paras Hospital in Srinagar.

“The body of the officer will arrive in Srinagar on Friday morning,” a police officer said.

The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We have identified the terrorist. His name is Basit Dar and he hails from Kulgam. He has been active for quite some time and working at the behest of his masters across the border,” Kumar had said after the incident. He added that a Turkish revolver was used in carrying out the attack. Dar remains at large.

Wani was posted at Police Lines, Srinagar. He is survived by his wife, father (a retired police officer) and brother.

In the statement, DGP Swain said the attack is a “grim reminder of the perils faced by our brave personnel while safeguarding the people of Jammu and Kashmir”. “This incident strengthens our resolve at the J&K Police to redouble our efforts in combating terrorism. His dedication to duty and his ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered as we forge ahead, stronger and more resolute in our fight against terrorism,” he said.

Leaders across party lines condoled the officer’s demise.

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah condoled the death of Wani. “He put up a very brave fight after being injured when he was fired upon by militants in Srinagar recently while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighbourhood,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

CPI-M leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami said the incident punctures the tall claims of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration about the situation being normal in Kashmir.

“Losing such a young, daring and vibrant cop is too difficult to compensate for! May his soul rest in peace and solace and may the bereaved family be granted with forbearance to endure this irreparable loss,” JK Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone also condoled the officer’s demise.

Last year on July 12, an assistant sub-inspector was killed and two others were injured when terrorists had opened fire at them in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

On Wednesday, the Union government informed Parliament that 20 security personnel were killed in the line of duty in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

