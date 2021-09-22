Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K sacks 6 govt employees for ‘terror links’

Srinagar: Six government employees, including two police constables, were dismissed from their services for “anti-national activities” in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total sackings to over a dozen since April this year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha (PTI)

The six separate dismissal orders were issued by commissioner secretary, General Administration Department, on behalf of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The orders were cleared after a designated committee in the Union territory, formed in April this year to scrutinise and recommend cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, recommended their removal from government services over their alleged links with terrorists.

“The lieutenant governor is satisfied under sub clause c of the proviso of clause 2 of Article 311 of the constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Mr Showkat Ahmad Khan, constable in IRP 12th Bn, Narbal, District Budgam. Accordingly, the LG hereby dismisses Khan from service with immediate effect,” an order issued against one of the employees said.

Those dismissed include, Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag, who worked as a government teacher; police constable Jaffer Hussain Butt, a resident of Kishtwar; Mohd Rafi Butt, also a resident of Kishtwar, who was posted as a junior assistant in road & building department; Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, a school teacher and resident of Baramulla; Tariq Mehmood Kohli, a resident of Poonch, who was posted as a range officer in the forest department; and police constable Showkat Ahmad Khan, a resident of Budgam.

Police have not yet released any details of the charges against these employees.

After the dismissals of these employees, the government said their activities “tantamount to posing a threat to the country’s security” or they were involved in “anti-national activities”.

The dismissals, however, attracted sharp reactions from various mainstream political parties and employees’ unions, who claimed the sackings were done on “flimsy grounds”.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti earlier had lashed out at the Centre for dismissing government employees in Kashmir on what she said were “flimsy grounds”.

“In the middle of a pandemic, GOI should focus on saving lives instead of firing government employees on flimsy grounds in Kashmir,” she had said in a tweet.

National Conference has termed the dismissal orders arbitrary. “Notwithstanding anything, most of the employees who are being shown the door at the drop of a hat were inducted into government service by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor,” an NC spokesman said.

“Now, after decades, the employees are being shown the door regardless of their length of service and the resulting impact on their families. Such arbitrary action has created a fear psychosis among the employees and impaired the work culture in government departments,” he said.

Former employees’ union leader and chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum, Abdul Qayoom Wani, expressed resentment over the dismissals, calling it a “jab on the employees’ integrity”.

